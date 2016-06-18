Egypt court sentences Morsi to life in jail over spaying for Qatar

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - An Egyptian court sentenced ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi and two other Islamist co-defendants to life in prison on Saturday on charges of spying and leaking "classified documents" to Qatar, state-run Nile TV reported.

In Egypt, a life sentence is 25 years in jail.

Cairo Criminal Court also confirmed death sentences against six people linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood over the same charges.

Saturday verdicts can be appealed.

According to the prosecution, Morsi and the other 10 co-defendants had leaked "classified documents" to Qatar.

The documents allegedly contained secrets on "national security," and were allegedly traded with the Qatari intelligence for a million U.S. dollars.

Kazinform refers to Xinhua