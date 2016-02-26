Egypt intends to sign agreement on free trade zone with EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan supports the intention of Egypt to sign an agreement on free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union, President of Kazakhstan

Nursultan Nazarbayev told upon the completion of the bilateral talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

"The first direction is to jointly use and develop the transport and logistics potential of both countries. We support the intention of Cairo to have a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union. The program of China "Economic Belt of Silk Road" has Kazakhstan and Egypt playing important roles there. The potential of both countries provides for new opportunities in this sphere," N. Nazarbayev said.

It was noted that the involvement of the two countries in different integration structures opens up new opportunities for deepening of the trade and economic cooperation.