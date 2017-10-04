Egypt keen to boost bilateral relations with Kazakshtan: President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt Arman Issagaliyev presented his credentials to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, Kazakhstani diplomat conveyed greetings and warmest wishes from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to his Egyptian counterpart.



Ambassador Issagaliyev commended high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Egypt and the importance of the Egyptian President's official visit to Astana in February 2016. The visit gave new momentum to bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, legal and cultural spheres.



President el-Sisi, in turn, underlined the keenness of his country in boosting bilateral relations with Kazakhstan. He highly appreciated Kazakhstan's international standing and its growing role in solution of global problems. He conveyed greetings to President Nazarbayev and wished the people of Kazakhstan further progress and prosperity.