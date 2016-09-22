Egypt migrant boat capsize: Hundreds feared dead

LONDON. KAZINFORM Survivors from a boat which capsized off the Egyptian coast on Wednesday have told the BBC that hundreds of people may have drowned.

The boat was carrying about 550 migrants when it capsized eight miles (12km) off the coast, they say.



Authorities have rescued 163 people and recovered 42 bodies so far off the port city of Rosetta.



Four crew members have been arrested in connection with incident, Egyptian officials said.



They are suspected of involuntary manslaughter and human trafficking, judicial officials were reported as saying.



The incident came after the EU's border agency warned that increasing numbers of Europe-bound migrants are using Egypt as a departure point.

Read more at BBC