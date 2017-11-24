Egypt mosque attack kills 184 — TV

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Friday's bomb and gun attack on a mosque in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has left 184 people dead, while 125 others were wounded, the Al Ahram newspaper wrote citing its own sources, TASS reports.

The MENA state news agency earlier reported that 155 people had been killed and 120 wounded in the attack.

Militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque during the Friday prayer in the Al Rawdah inhabited community 30 kilometers west of the city of Arish, the capital of North Sinai Governorate. The terrorists set off an explosive device and then opened fire on the worshippers. News reports said the terrorists also fired on the ambulances, which were evacuating the wounded from the scene.