Egypt offers 29 educational grants to Kazakh students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Higher Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Al-Azhar Foundation will provide educational grants to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2018-2019 academic year, Kazinform has learnt from the Center for International Programs.

The ministry offers 2 Bachelor's grants to study arts and science (non-religious majors) and 2 grants to study the Arabic language.



Al-Azhar Foundation offers 9 grants to study at Al-Azhar University; 5 grants to study religious majors; 10 grants to study non-religious majors; and 1 grant to study the Arabic language.



The deadline for application is July 1, 2018.



The applicants need to submit a package of documents to the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Astana.