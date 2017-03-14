Egypt’s AG orders release of former pres. Mubarak

CAIRO. KAZINFORM An Egyptian attorney general ordered on Monday the release of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak after he served his maximum pre-trial detention sentence, according to the official Ahram newspaper.

In May 2014 Mubarak was sentenced to three years in jail after he was found guilty of appropriating millions of Egyptian pounds which had been allocated to the presidential palaces.



The attorney general's release order declared that Mubarak served his term during the pre-trial detention period, according to Ahram.



Back in April 2011, an Egyptian prosecutor ordered Mubarak's detention for 15 days pending an investigation into charges of corruption and abuse of power.



The former president subsequently was tried for murdering protestors who demonstrated against his rule in 2011.

Mubarak, 89, spent his entire detention period at a military hospital in Cairo.



On March 2, an Egyptian upper court issued a final verdict affirming Mubarak's acquittal of the murder charges of protestors demonstrating in the 2011 uprising which ended his 30-year rule.



Mubarak has previously been acquitted of similar charges in 2015, however the prosecution later appealed the verdict.



After Monday's court order, Mubarak will soon be able to freely leave the hospital in a matter of hours following the finalization of procedures as no other charges exist against him.

Source: Xinhua