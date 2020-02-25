Egypt’s former president Mubarak dies at 91

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Egyptian former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness, state-run Nile TV reported on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Hosni Mubarak had served as Egyptian president for nearly 30 years until he resigned as a result of mass protests that erupted in the country in 2011.

He was jailed for years after the uprising on charges of corruption and killing protesters, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.