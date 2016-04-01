Egypt's Minister of Awqaf to partake in ‘Religions against terrorism' conference in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt H.E. Berik Aryn held a meeting with Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf) of Egypt Dr. Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

At the meeting the sides discussed the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Nur-Mubarak Egyptian University of Islamic Culture scheduled to be held in May 2016 as well as participation of the Egyptian delegation in the international conference "Religions against terrorism" in Astana on May 31.



Dr. Gomaa and Kazakhstani diplomat also touched upon the ways to develop cooperation between the two countries in terms of promotion of inter-faith dialogue and counteraction to international terrorism and religious extremism.



Having emphasized the importance of joint efforts in that respect, Dr. Gomaa assured his interlocutor he will participate in the upcoming international conference "Religions against terrorism".



