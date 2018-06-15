Egypt's students to learn Kazakh language

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh language will be for the first time ever included into the Cairo University curricular.

Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev and Cairo University President Mohamed Othman Elkhosht announced this decision at the meeting held in Cairo, the Kazakh FM's press service reports.



President Mohamed Othman Elkhosht thanked the Kazakh Embassy for the initiative to launch the Kazakh language classes at the Cairo Universality literature faculty since the new academic year.



Kazakhstan will, in its turn, grant 18 scholarships for Egypt's nationals to study at Kazakhstan's universities for 2018-2019.



Cairo University (Egyptian Arabic: جامعة القاهرة‎ Gām‘et El Qāhira, known as the Egyptian University from 1908 to 1940, and King Fuad I University from 1940 to 1952) is Egypt's premier public university. It was founded on 21 December 1908. It is the second oldest institution of higher education in Egypt after Al Azhar University, The University currently enrolls approximately 155,000 students in 22 faculties. It counts three Nobel Laureates among its graduates and is one of the 50 largest institutions of higher education in the world by enrollment.