Egypt to repair Italian consulate damaged in ISIL attack, prime minister says

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - On Saturday morning a car exploded in front of the Italian consulate, killing one person and injuring at least nine, including three children. No Italian citizens were injured in the attack.

The ISIL militant group claimed responsibility for the explosion. Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

"Prime Minister has instructed the Construction Research center to examine the scene by the Italian consulate in Cairo city center in order to restore this historic building and also to study the condition of the nearby houses and [other] constructions," Mahlab's press service said.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry added that the country's government will pay for all the needed works.

The Foreign Ministry also said that Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni will visit Cairo in the nearest future "to discuss issues of bilateral relations and a number of international issues."

Earlier on Saturday, Gentiloni sad that the explosion in Cairo was an attack against Italy.