Egyptian army finds human remains of crashed plane passengers

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Egyptian Armed Forces have found human remains and more wreckage of the crashed EgyptAir flight, Egypt's ministry of civil aviation said on Friday.

In a press statement, the ministry said besides human remains, the army has found the plane's seats and passengers' belongings.

The search is still going on, the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, the military has found debris from the crashed EgyptAir plane 290 km north of the coastal city of Alexandria, Xinhua informs.

The Airbus A320, en route from Paris to Cairo, disappeared from radar screens on Thursday at 2:45 a.m. Cairo local time (0045 GMT) with 66 people aboard, including 30 Egyptians and 15 French.