    Egyptian minister praises Nazarbayev's initiatives on inter-faith dialogue

    10:00, 01 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Mr. Arystanbek Mukhamediuly met with Egyptian Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Juma in Astana on May 31, the ministry's press service reports.

    Mohamed Juma is in Kazakhstan to participate in the Religions Against Terrorism conference and the session of the Board of Trustees of the Egyptian University of Islamic Culture "Nur Mubarak" in Almaty.

    At the meeting the sides mainly focused on how to enhance the effectiveness of the joint Kazakh-Egyptian project - Nur Mubarak University.

    The Egyptian Minister highly praised the level of organization of the Religions Against Terrorism conference. Additionally, he lauded President Nursultan Nazarbayev's wise initiatives on inter-faith dialogue.

