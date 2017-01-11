EIA expects gradual increase in Kazakhstan's oil output

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Output of oil and other liquids in Kazakhstan will increase to 1.81 million barrels per day in 2017 and to 1.85 million barrels per day in 2018, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says in its January 2017 Short-Term Energy Outlook.

The forecast for 2017 remained unchanged compared to the previous EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook published in December. The forecast for the output in 2018 is published for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az.



Oil and other liquids output in Kazakhstan totaled 1.75 million barrels per day in 2015 and 1.72 million barrels in 2016, according to the EIA.



The EIA expects that the petroleum and other liquids output in Kazakhstan in 2017 will reach 1.79 million barrels per day in Q1, 1.8 million barrels per day in Q2, 1.81 million barrels per day in Q3, and 1.82 million barrels per day in Q4.



In 2018 petroleum and other liquids output in Kazakhstan is expected at 1.85 million barrels per day in Q1 and Q2 and at 1.84 million barrels per day in Q3 and Q4.



Kazakhstan's proven oil reserves stood at 30 billion barrels in early 2015, according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy.



Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan are the largest oil fields in Kazakhstan.