Eid al-Adha is a grand symbol of Islam, Social Development Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Social Development Minister Darkhan Kaletayev extended his best Eid al-Adha wishes, Kazinform reports.

The Minister heartily congratulated all Kazakhstanis and Muslims around the world on the holy grand festival, the Eid al-Adha, highlighting that it is the festival of good nature, kindheartedness, kindness and mercy.



"Today's holiday is a grand symbol of Islam that has become an integral part of our culture and national traditions. I wish everyone good health, happiness and wellbeing," the congratulatory message reads.