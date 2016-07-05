Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis - governor of Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has visited the Central Mosque named after Nauan-Khazret in Kokshetau city today.

At the mosque, Governor Kulagin extended his congratulations on Eid al-Fitr to those present.



"Eid al-Fitr unites not only Muslims, but all Kazakhstanis. Our people are the best example of the fact that Islam is the religion of accord and tolerance, creation and harmony. The holy month of Ramadan encourages us to live in peace and accord and help those in need. I encourage you to live in the spiritual accord promoted by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Let the holy holiday of Eid al-Fitr bring happiness to every home. Ait kabyl bolsyn!" the governor said.



