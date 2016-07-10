Eight fish-processing plants of Aral Sea region export their products to EU countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eight fish-processing plants of Kyzylorda region export their products to EU countries, it was informed during the meeting of fishers that took place in Aral district on the shore of Kambash Lake.

As Kyzylorda-news.kz informs, a conference titled "The past, present and future of the fishing industry" was held within the framework of the meeting. Then, the guests were presented the achievements of the exhibition.

"The implemented on the initiative of the Head of State program on the correction of the Syr-Darya River and preserving of the northern part of the Aral Sea allowed to create great opportunities for the fishing industry of the region. We are confident that the fishing industry will continue to develop in the Aral Sea region and reach new heights," Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev told at the opening of the meeting.

