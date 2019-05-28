Eight Kazakh-Chinese projects to be completed this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao has presented today information about the joint Kazakh-Chinese projects that are underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Answering questions at the event dedicated to the Kazakh-Chinese relations held in Nur-Sultan, Zhang Xiao said that 55% of all planned and announced projects are being implemented. Nine projects were completed last year, and eight more projects are expected to be completed this year.



The diplomat added that Kazakhstan and China have many interesting joint projects, which are being discussed at various levels. In particular, according to him, the two countries can develop agricultural cooperation. In this regard, he mentioned that China's market will be open to foreign agricultural products.

The event was organized by the China Studies Centre in Kazakhstan with the support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Secretariat of G-Global, and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.