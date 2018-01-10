Eight Kazakh nationals injured in vehicle crash in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eight tourists from Kazakhstan were injured in a road accident in Thailand, The Nation reports.

A group of eight tourists from Kazakhstan were on Tuesday traveling in a vehicle when the driver, Boonrak Sri-Iad, who works for Hanuman World, crashed into a tree while driving down a slope to go into the parking area.

The crash injured all eight tourists as well as their tour guide and the driver.

Nine were sent to nearby Dibuk Hospital, with two suffering from broken legs and one from a broken arm.

The last person was sent to Phuket International Hospital in need of urgent attention with a head injury.

Boonrak was still recovering and police have asked the hospital to test him for drugs and alcohol.



