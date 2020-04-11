Eight more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Eight more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow. Three of them suffered from diabetes, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

«Eight coronavirus-positive patients have died from pneumonia in Moscow. All had concurrent diseases. Three of them suffered from diabetes,» the center said.

According to the center, the patients were aged from 39 to 84. The 39-year-old patient suffered from acute respiratory depression, plethora of visceral organs and brain edema.

«Among concurrent disease were hypertonia, chronic obstructive lung disease, atherosclerosis, and pyelonephritis,» the center said.

As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 795 patients have recovered. According to data as of Friday morning, ninety-four patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.

Source: TASS