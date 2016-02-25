Eight people partially blocked in coalmine in Russian Arctic - emergencies ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A total of eight people have found themselves blocked in the Severnaya coalmine in the city of Vorkuta in the Russian Arctic after the mine's rock collapse, communication with them has been established, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional department in the Komi Republic told TASS Thursday.

"Out of 105 people in the mine, some 60 have been led out. According to rescue workers, 8 people remain partially blocked and communication has been established with them. Rescuers are heading toward them," a department spokesman said.

Kazinform refers to TASS