Eight wounded in shooting near French mosque: source

AVIGNON. KAZINFORM Eight people were wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in Avignon in an incident law enforcements consider a settling of scores rather than a militant attack, according to a source close to the investigation.

Two of the eight wounded were taken to hospital, according to the source, who also said that worshippers leaving the mosque had not been the intended target.

La Provence regional newspaper cited a judicial source as saying police are "not at all treating it as terrorist related" and suspected instead a dispute between youths.

The newspaper also cited witnesses as saying that one of the two gunmen with their faces covered had fired shots around at 10:30 pm as worshipers were leaving the mosque before fleeing the scene.

Four people were wounded outside the mosque while a family of four in their apartment some fifty meters away took shrapnel, La Provence said.

It is noted that the incident comes after a man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque in Creteil in an incident in which no one was injured.

France is currently on high security alert following a series of militant attacks in recent years.



