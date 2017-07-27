Ekaterinburg to present its EXPO-2025 bid in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Sverdlovsk Region will make a presentation of its EXPO-2025 bid in Astana in August, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

Ekaterinburg, the administrative center of the Sverdlovsk Region, will present its bid to host the upcoming EXPO-2025 at Astana EXPO-2017.

It stands to mention that the final decision on the EXPO-2025 host city will be made at the 164th session of the BIE General Assembly in November 2018. Ekaterinburg hopes to beat out Paris, Osaka and Baku for the EXPO-2025 bid with the theme Transforming our world: accessible innovations for our children and future generations.



Additionally, the Russia-Kazakhstan Business Forum will be held on the sidelines of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



Andrey Sobolev, Minister of International and Foreign Economic Ties of the Sverdlovsk Region, said that Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for the region. "We are planning to continue our dialogue on cooperation in energy, engineering, healthcare and trade. Besides, we are very much interested in Kazakhstan's experience in terms of promoting its bid to host the EXPO event and assessing the impact such a large-scale project can have on a city's infrastructure," he said.



Trade turnover between the Sverdlovsk Region and Kazakhstan has increased for 60% in the first Q of 2017, compared to the analogous period of 2016, and totaled $300 million. Thus, Kazakhstan has topped the list of countries - the biggest trade partners of the region.