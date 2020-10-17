Elbasy and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince have telephone conversation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Elbasy press service reports.

The sides noted dynamic development of traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, drew attention to the results of the recent working visit of Kazakh PM Askar Mamin to Abu Dhabi. As a result of the visit there was signed an intergovernmental document on realization of new investment projects in Kazakhstan in industry, agriculture, energy, petro-chemistry, pharmaceuticals.

The parties also debated renovation of Turkestan with large-scale construction of the city and tourist infrastructure underway.

In a conclusion the Elbasy and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed confidence in further deepening and widening of cooperation between the fraternal countries.