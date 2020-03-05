Elbasy chaired meeting of Nur Otan Party’s Political Council Bureau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Bureau of the Political Council of Nur Otan Party held today a meeting which was chaired by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports citing Elbasy.kz website.

The meeting discussed the agenda of the meeting of the Party’s Political Council scheduled for March 18.

Welcoming the participants, the Elbasy expressed satisfaction with the course of implementation of the Party’s reboot programme and Bakytty Otbasy (Happy Family), Ardegerlerdi Ardaktayik (Honoring Veterans) and Kedergissiz Keleshek (Future without Barriers) social projects.

Alongside, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew the meeting participants to the Party’s activity in the regions.

«The top officials of the Party, deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats shall visit the regions and remote areas and meet with local population. All these issues shall be reflected in regional party programmes,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Besides, the Bureau took a decision to launch a new format of an inner-party selection (of primaries) in all the regions of the country from March 30 to May 16.

The meeting ended with the adoption of a draft Regulation on Primaries Seleciton which will be approved at the Political Council’s meeting.

The meeting also approved a Road Map on Implementation of the Party’s 2025 Corruption Countering Programme till.