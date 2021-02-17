  • kz
    Elbasy condoles over death of journalist Nurtleu Imangaliuly

    13:00, 17 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of well-known Kazakhstani TV journalist Nurtleu Imangaliuly, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    In his telegram the Elbasy noted that authorial programs of Nurtleu Imangaliuly devoted to pressing social problems would always be remembered. Being a bright TV host, smart interviewer, talented and well-known person who always attracted audience Nurteu Imangaliuly has contributed heavily to the development to TV journalism of independent Kazakhstan.


