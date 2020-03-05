  • kz
    Elbasy condoles with UN upon death of Javier Perez de Cuellar

    19:53, 05 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the UN Secretary General António Guterres upon the death of the Organization’s ex-Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar, Kazinform learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    With a deep sorrow the Leader of the Nation learnt about the death of the Peruvian diplomat and politician, former Secretary General of the United Nations Javier Perez de Cuellar.

    «In 1991, I sent an application to Javier Perez de Cuellar on admission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN membership. Javier Perez de Cuellar made an important contribution to the accession of Kazakhstan to the UN. At this sad moment, I express my deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the politician, as well as to his colleagues at the United Nations,» the telegram reads.


