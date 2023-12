NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his confident victory in the bout vs Kamil Szeremeta, the official website of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy reads.

Elbasy said it is the great present for all Kazakhstanis for Independence Day of the country. «We are proud of your achievements, strength of spirit and will to win,» the congratulatory telegram reads.