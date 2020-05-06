Elbasy congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Elbasy.kz reports.

On May 7, 1992 Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on the establishment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

The Elbasy noted that since gaining independence Kazakhstan prioritized the country’s defense, prevention of armed conflicts and development of the Armed Forces. The Kazakh army is equipped with the state-of-the-art arsenal. Kazakhstan pays great attention to social support of the military.

The First President of Kazakhstan stressed that our common duty is to preserve unity, stability and independence – the core values of our people.

In a conclusion the Elbasy wished all good health, wellbeing.