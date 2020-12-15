Elbasy congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that on December 16, 1991 Kazakhstan became an independent country. The fundamental concepts of the new statehood laid the foundation for the construction of new, independent and prosperous Kazakhstan. Elbasy highlighted that over these years Kazakhstan passed the challenging way thanks to the support of the nation.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to all for wide support and high confidence given.

Elbasy highlighted that unity of the people allows us to overcome effectively any challenges we face. «And while we carefully preserve this main value of our Independence, the history of our victories will continue,» Nursultan Nazarbayev resumed.