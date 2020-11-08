Elbasy extends condolences to family members of Bizhamal Ramazanova
19:30, 08 November 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy-The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the family members of the well-known state and public figure, Bizhamal Ramazanova, the Elbasy’s official website reads.
In his telegram Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Bizhamal Ramazanova made a great contribution to the country’s prosperity.
The Elbasy expressed confidence that Bizhamal Ramazanova would be always remembered.