Elbasy extends condolences to family members of Bizhamal Ramazanova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy-The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the family members of the well-known state and public figure, Bizhamal Ramazanova, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

In his telegram Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Bizhamal Ramazanova made a great contribution to the country’s prosperity.

The Elbasy expressed confidence that Bizhamal Ramazanova would be always remembered.