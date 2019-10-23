Elbasy: Kazakhstan treats Japan as one of the most important partners in Asia

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan treats Japan as one of the most important partners in Asia, said the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev at a presentation of the Japanese Government's project on supporting the Kazakhstan program «Archive-2025», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I am very pleased to be here again. I always remember the days spent in your beautiful country. My current visit coincided with the season of autumn sereneness. Before I had the opportunity to enjoy the flowering of Hanami sakura in 1994, the winter coolness of Tokyo in 1999 and the summer clatter of cicadas in 2018. My last visit was in 2016. At that time Kazakhstan Japan reached a high level of cooperation», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

Elbasy recalled he arrive in Japan on October 21 at the invitation of the Government to attend the enthronization ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

«I can’t but mention that over the past years I have developed warm human relations with the honorable Emperor Akihito, the head of the Japanese Government. This year I have resigned as the Head of State just like the honorary Emperor Akihito. I was granted the status of Elbasy - the Leader of the Nation. This is my first visit to Tokyo as the First President and Elbasy.

I am convinced that the Kazakh-Japanese relations will develop fruitfully for the benefit of our peoples. Kazakhstan considers Japan as one of the most important partners in Asia», Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

It bears to remind that the First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy arrived in Japan on October 21. Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the ceremony the enthronization of the Japanese Emperor Naruhito.