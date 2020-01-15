  • kz
    Elbasy meets Majilis Chairman

    18:57, 15 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazinform reports citing the Elbasy’s website.

    The Leader of the Nation was informed about the course of fulfillment of the instructions given at the last meeting of the Nur Otan Party’s faction.

    The Elbasy underlined the importance of timely responding to the population’s requests by deputies.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of enhancing the role of the Parliament.

    «The Parliament should play a key role in formation of the Government. You should together adopt the laws, porgrammes and be accountable to the population,» he stressed.

    At the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin reported to the Elbasy on the results of regional trips of Majilis deputies and told him about the current legislative activity of the Majilis.



