    Elbasy meets with head of Shaushen farming household

    16:25, 04 December 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received head of Shaushen farming household Sairambai Donenbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    During the meeting Elbasy praised Mr. Donenbayev’s active role in the development of social infrastructure of Zhambyl region.

    Sairambai Donenbayev, in turn, expressed gratitude to the First President of Kazakhstan for paying attention to the rural youth and providing continued support to the development of rural areas.

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
