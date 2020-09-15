  • kz
    Elbasy met with chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

    19:27, 15 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev met with chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    During the meeting the Chairman of the Security Council was reported on the measures taken to strengthen fight against corruption within realization of the 100 Specific Steps Nationwide Action Plan.

    Shpekbayev briefed on development of international cooperation, raising transparency and openness of the state bodies’ budget and strengthening of cooperation with civil society in this process.

