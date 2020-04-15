Elbasy receives 1st deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received 1st deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The Elbasy underlined active work of Nur Otan Party purposed to support state measures and help the needy amid the state of emergency.

The First President also focused on the work of the Birgemiz Public Fund and expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstanis for supporting his initiative.

The Elbasy also highlighted the work of activists and volunteers of Jas Otan. They helped more than 50 families providing them with goods of first priority. About 3,000 volunteer took part in the campaign.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the Birgemiz Public Find rendered assistance to more than 152 families. They received one-time allowance up to KZT 50,000.

The Party Chairman focused as well on issues concerning maintaining economic growth in the post-crisis period.

In his turn, Baibek reported on the Party’s activities to fulfill anti-crisis measures and support people the countrywide.

Following the talks the Elbasy once again urged Kazakhstan to join hands to fight the global pandemic.