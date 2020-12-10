Elbasy receives Nur Otan Party Deputy Chairman Baurzhan Baibek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Baurzhan Baibek briefed First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Nur Otan party’s readiness for the campaign period as well as the preparations for holding a congress of the Party’s youth wing «Jas Otan», Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the party reps’ trips to the regions and meetings with rural dwellers. The meeting also discussed the thorough plan of the Nur Otan party’s campaign both at central and regional levels.

According to Elbasy, the party held its Bureau meeting and congress, approved 216 regional election programs.

Notably, on December 11 Nur Otan Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev is to take place at the 5th congress of the youth wing «Jas Otan».