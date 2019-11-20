Elbasy receives Supreme Court Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

During the meeting the sides discussed the outcomes of the reform of courts and the domestic court system.

The First President of Kazakhstan further focused on the importance of assuming measures to ensure the rule of law and the people’s trust in the domestic court system.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that serving justice is of paramount importance and everything should be within the scope of the law.