Elbasy takes part in V Congress of Jas Otan youth wing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the V Congress of Jas Otan, the Nur Otan Party youth wing. The Elbasy congratulated all members of the youth wing on the 20th anniversary of Jas Otan and forthcoming Independence Day, the official website of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev focused on the main achievements for the years of independence. He also stressed that promotion of youth interest was always in the focus of his attention.

The Elbasy noted that the country created real and efficient social lifts over the years of independence. About 15,000 young Kazakhstanis studied under the Bolashak program during the difficult times. Some 5,000 students graduated from Nazarbayev University for the past years.

Nur Otan Party Chairman expressed gratitude to the members of the youth wing for active participation in charitable campaigns, and volunteering activities during the pandemic. He also noted that youth activity was one of the driving forces of the political process.

Elbasy underlined significance of youth active participation in the country’s development and strengthening of Kazakhstan’s independence.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the future of the country and nation depends on the youth.