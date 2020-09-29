Elbasy tours Kazmedpribor enterprise in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has visited Kazmedpribor – an enterprise making medical equipment, furniture and vehicles, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

Kazmedpribor has churned out over 15 thousand units of medical equipment, over 120 thousand units of medical furniture and 724 ambulances since 2013.

Shymkent city Mayor Murat Aitenov briefed Elbasy on the plans to construct a multi-purpose university hospital for 1,000 beds through private funds, which is to house a mother and child care center, surgery and therapeutic centers as well as a clinical and diagnostic center that will be able to handle 700 visits per shift.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also informed on the execution of the tasks relating to the construction of medical centers in the capital and Almaty city.

Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Asset Yessimov also briefed the First President on the procurement of 3,000 packs of Avifavir and the agreements reached on provision of vaccines against COVID-19.







