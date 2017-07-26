Elderly woman dies after falling out of window in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An elderly woman has died after falling from height in Astana city today, Kazinform reports.

"The accident happened in Dostyk Street at 1:00 p.m. Astana time. The woman aged 64 fell out from a window of her apartment on the sixth floor and died right away. Crime scene investigation team is working at the scene," Sofiya Kolyshbekova, head of the Astana Internal Affairs Department, told Kazinform correspondent.



The police are trying to determine the cause of the incident.