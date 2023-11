ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An elderly woman was knocked down by a tram in Ust Kamenogorsk city on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from yk.kz.

According to reports, the tragic accident occurred in Nezavisimost Avenue at 2:00 p.m. The 80-year-old victim got off the tram and was hit to death.



The local police are investigating.



This is the third death caused by tram in the city.