Election 2015. Early voting kicks off in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM Early voting at the presidential election in Belarus starts on 6 October. Everyone who is unable to come to the polls on 11 October will have an opportunity to cast their votes in support of one of four candidates on one of these days from 6-10 October. Polling stations will stay open from 10h00 to 19h00 with a break from 14h00 to 16h00. In order to receive a ballot paper a voter should present a passport or other identification papers such as military service record card, a certificate of employment, a pension certificate or a student identity card, a certificate from the interior bodies (for the citizens who have lost their passports). Early voting is possible at polling stations inside the country and those set up abroad. Polling stations will be also opened at military units. Early voting, however, is not allowed at the polling stations in sanatoriums, holiday houses, hospitals and other medical establishments.

According to the Belarusian legislation, early voting can proceed in the presence of at least two members of the precinct election commission. Home voting is possible on the election day, 11 October. According to the CEC, voters fill in the ballot paper themselves. If they are unable to do it due to poor health, they can entrust it to another person except for members of the election commissions, presidential candidates, their proxies, observers and mass media representatives.

The ballot paper contains the rules of filling it in. Every ballot paper should be signed by at least two members of the precinct election commission. Each ballot paper contains names of the registered presidential candidates in alphabetical order, as well as their date of birth, profession, position, occupation, employment and residency and party membership. There is an empty box to the right of each entry. There is also a ballot choice "none of the above".

Over 7 million ballot papers have been printed in Belarus for the forthcoming presidential election. The number of reserve ballot papers should not exceed 5% of the voters. They have been distributed among polling stations. The presidential election in Belarus will take place on 11 October. Source: BELTA