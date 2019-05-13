  • kz
    Election campaign headquarters organize plogging race

    21:28, 13 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the representatives of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel organized a unique ecological race, plogging.

    Plogging, a combination of jogging with picking up litter, is gaining popularity in Kazakhstan. Dozens of people joined the run in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    As stated there, one of the key tasks of the election program of the candidate is environmental problem.

    As earlier reported, election canvassing started on May 11 countrywide to last until 00:00 June 8. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
