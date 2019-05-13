Election campaign team of Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov met with healthcare workers in Kokshetau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election campaign team of Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov of Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan met today with the staff of Akmola Regional Hospital in Kokshetau, Kazinform reports.

Deputy of the People's Communists faction Vladislav Kossarev and First Secretary of Akmola Regional Committee of the Party Beissenbay Mazhitov took the floor at the meeting.



Vladislav Kossarev told about the main areas of the election platform and answered questions of the hospital staff and party activists.



The election campaign office of Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov was opened today in Nur-Sultan.