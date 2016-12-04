Election in Uzbekistan: Voter turnout at 87.83% as of 20:00

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The voter turnout in the presidential election in Uzbekistan stood at 87.83 percent as of 20:00 (UTC/GMT +5 hours), according to the results of the online monitoring held by the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

A total of 17.94 million voters cast ballots in the election.

According to the updated data of CEC, names of 20,428,890 Uzbek citizens have been included in the voters' list. Earlier, CEC said that names of 21.4 million citizens were included in the lists made by precinct election commissions.

Stateless persons, who have changed their citizenship, juveniles in detention, as well as Uzbek citizens who have stayed abroad for a long time, were excluded from the voters' list, said CEC.

Polling stations opened at 06:00 (UTC/GMT+5 hours) and closed at 20:00. The voting currently continues at the polling stations established at the representative offices of Uzbekistan in Europe and the US.

The counting of votes separately for each presidential candidate started at the polling stations, where the voting was completed.

The Uzbek president is elected for a period of five years. The election is considered valid with a 33 percent turnout of the total number of voters. A candidate has to gain over 50 percent of the vote to win the election.

The Uzbek presidential election campaign started Sept. 9, 2016.

The canvassing, which began since the registration day of the candidates, Oct. 28, ended on Dec. 2 evening.

Candidates from four political parties of Uzbekistan participated in the presidential election - Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), People's Democratic Party (PDPU), Milly Tiklanish (National Revival) Party, and Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party.

Among the presidential candidates were the country's Acting President Shavkat Mirziyoyev from UzLiDeP, Sarvar Otamuratov from Milly Tiklanish Party, Nariman Umarov from Adolat Party, and Hotamzhon Ketmonov from PDPU.

The Uzbek CEC chairman said that the commission hasn't received any reports of violation of the country's electoral legislation so far.

In general, nearly 80,000 observers were monitoring the presidential election in Uzbekistan, including over 500 international representatives from 43 countries and such international organizations like the OSCE ODIHR, CIS Executive Committee, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

About 1,300 local and foreign journalists were accredited to cover the presidential election in Uzbekistan, according to the CEC.

Preliminary results of the election will be revealed Dec. 5.

Source: Trend