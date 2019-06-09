  • kz
    Election is transparent, it is good sign for me, says international observer

    21:00, 09 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - American international observer Richard Weitz shared his impressions of the Kazakhstan presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I have had the opportunity to visit 6 polling stations. I myself did not see any violations. Voter turnout depended on place and time. For example, this morning there were long lines, but at dinnertime, almost no one was at the polling stations. In general, I am pleased with the election. I am particularly interested in how many observers, independent organizations, local organizations, and foreign ones are here. The election is transparent. For me, it is a good sign," Richard Weitz told a briefing in Almaty.

