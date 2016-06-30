Election of Kazakhstan as nonpermanent member of UNSC is historic - N. Nigmatulin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the Un Security Council is a indication of the growing status of our country, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin told at the joint sitting of the Parliament Houses today.

"The election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the Un Security Council was another indication of the growing status of our country in the international arena. This is a historic event for us. Led by President Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has covered all the way from being a member country of this powerful organization to a country taking part in the work of this supreme body," N. Nigmatulin said.

The Majilis Speaker also added that the election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council was the recognition of the President of Kazakhstan as a leader of the global scale. In whole, this is a result of hard work that has been conducted by the President of Kazakhstan since the first days of independence for the good of peace and dialogue between civilizations and cultures and strengthening of trust between countries and peoples.