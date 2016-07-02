Election of Kazakhstan to UNSC is recognition of President Nazarbayev's merits, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the recognition of our country and Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits in strengthening of peace and stability in the world, believe members of the youth branch of the Chechen-Ingush Ethno-Cultural Association in Taraz city.

"For each Kazakhstani this is the reason to be proud of Kazakhstan and our President. The UNSC seat is a wonderful opportunity to once again demonstrate modern and strong Kazakhstan with unique model of public accord.



We are confident that our country's two-year term on the UNSC will be successful. Alga, Kazakhstan!" the members said in statement.