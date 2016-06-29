Election of Kazakhstan to UNSC non-permanent membership is a triumphal victory of N.Nazarbayev and our nation - Y.Tugzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is a triumphal win of our country and the entire nation of Kazakhstan. Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov has said it on Wednesday at a meeting of the Board of the Assembly's Deputy Corps in Astana.

"Dear compatriots! The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates you on a historical event! The Republic of Kazakhstan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN's key structure - the Security Council. Our country became the first in Central Asia to be admitted to the UNSC membership. 138 out of 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly voted to let Kazakhstan be a part of the UNSC," said Y.Tugzhanov.



During the period from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018 Kazakhstan will represent the Asia-Pacific group of countries and will officially join the activity of the UN's most important political structure which is imposed the functions on maintaining global peace and security.



Tugzhanov emphasized that this is a triumphal victory of peaceful foreign policy of the First President of Kazakhstan, the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and his policy of peace and accord. "This is a victory of the whole nation of Kazakhstan. The election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council brightly demonstrates recognition of international weight of our country, its contribution to ensuring international security and confidence-building measures in inter-state relations," stressed Deputy Chairman of the Assembly.



